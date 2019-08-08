Family counselling centre inaugurated in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have set up a family counselling centre to help women in distress in Alwal here on Wednesday. The centre, set up on the premises of the Alwal police station was inaugurated by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar which will be be a one point access to help for women, victims of domestic violence and besides providing rehabilitation support. They can also liaise with referral services like medical, psychiatric and placement in institutions like shelter homes.

Speaking after inaugurating the centre, Sajjanar said such counselling centres were being set up on a priority basis. “We have centres in distant places including Chevella and Shadnagar. We are planning to set up more such centres soon at Jeedimetla and other places,” he added.

Officials said the counsellors would also provide assistance in registering cases and criminal complaints and will help in regular follow up of them. Apart from this, they would also refer the victims to other services including medical, psychiatric, educational vocational and legal aid.

