Family disputes force man to end life in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Mancherial: Following family disputes, a 65-year-old man ended his life by plunging into an agricultural well at Modela village in Luxettipet mandal on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Wednesday when his body was found floating in the well.

Luxettipet Sub-Inspector Dattadri said the deceased was Rodku Mondaiah, a resident of Modela village.

Mondaiah resorted to the drastic step as he was depressed since his wife and daughter were quarelling with him on some petty issue for quite some time. He left home on Monday and committed suicide on Tuesday. His family members lodged a complaint with the police when he went missing. Some farmers noticed the body in the well and alerted the police.

The body was brought out and shifted to Luxettipet government hospital for post-mortem.

