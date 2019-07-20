Family of Thakurgunj: A collage that went horribly wrong

By | Published: 4:25 pm

This is a script that is about Deewar in Gangajal at Wasseypur. Take three well-scripted films and try an ad mix of them and the result is a sure script for disaster. For two hours and more, we have this town in the backyard of UP called Thakurgunj, where the story of the protagonist is unveiled. How an entire family reacts to contemporary times given their positions and approach can be a wonderful basis for storytelling. Herman Wouk wrote two huge books involving the family of Henry in Winds of War. This is clearly not designed for anything worth writing or talking about. The film dredges and drudges its confused task of filling valour in a guy who loses and paints a pale colour on another who ends up being an ideological turncoat.

Brothers Munnu and Nunnu are chalk and cheese in a poor family in Thakurgunj. Dad dies. Nunnu is saddled with the responsibility educating his brother and looking after the family. Nunnu (Jimmy Shergill) soon bonds with crime and is the local Robin Hood. Munnu (Nandish Singh with a limp expression) is the beneficiary. Nunnu’s life partner Sharbati (Mahie Gill) and Mom Sumitra Devi (Sumitra Pilgaonkar) are his soulmates and approve of the violent ways he leads life.

As we tag along, we realise that Nunnu who is now the local Bhaiya is grateful to the local Don Baba Bhandari (Saurabh Shukla) in conflict with competitor Badri (Mukesh Tiwari) in collusion with the local police officer Sajjan Singh (Yashpal Sharma) Younger brother is in love with Suman (Pranathi Rai Prakash- who is an over active outer orbit electron). As incidents of revenge and intrigue leak, you are exhausted both because they are predictable and because they are lazily executed. The problem with Thakurgunj is that no one is reliable and it is a big task to discern who is on whose side of the constant battle. With effigies aplenty and clichés galore, you are witness to a tale where even the jeeps and props over act.

Amazing talent goes abegging. The likes of Manoj Pahwa, Yashpal, Mukesh Tiwari, Mahie Gill are all wasted. Sudhir Pandey and Supriya Pilgaonkar ham. The character of the latter is some kind of a heady mix of Nirupa Rai of Deewar turned into Supriya Pathak in Ram Leela. She fails. Even the type cast and talented Jimmy Shergill goes through a somnambulist interpretation of the character. This is a family affair in faraway Thakurgunj. Leave it alone.