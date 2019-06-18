Family protests Constable’s suspicious death in Peddapalli

By | Published: 1:20 am

Peddapalli: Relatives and family members of TSP constable Boddu Pranay (26), who died under suspicious circumstances in road accident on Monday night, staged dharna along with the body at the accident spot.

Pranay, who was riding a motorcycle towards Nandimedaram of Dharmaram mandal from Karimnagar, was found dead near girls residential school in outskirts of Nandimedram at around 7 pm on Monday.

Since nobody was present at the spot, it was not clear whether the constable died after falling from bike or any unknown vehicle had hit him.

However, family members alleged that Pranay died only after being hit by an unknown vehicle. They staged dharna along with dead body demanding police to trace the vehicle immediately and punish people responsible for the death of their ward.

Peddapalli CI Nareder and Dharmaram SI Preem Kumar rushed the spot and tried to convince the people to withdraw protest but in vain. Villagers also extended their support to the deceased family.

They continued the protest till the morning and withdrew their agitation after clear assurance from Peddapalli DCP Sudarshan Goud.

Later, the body was shifted to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

A native of Nandimedaram, Pranay joined Police Department one-and-half-year ago and was working in Khammam district. Few days ago, he came to visit his parents in Karimnagar.

Victim’s father, Lachaiah works as AR head constable in Karimnagar. On Monday evening, Pranay went to his native village to meet his uncle and met with accident.

