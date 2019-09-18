Family refuses State honours for last rites of Kodela

By | AP Bureau | Published: 7:42 pm

Narasaraopeta: The last rites of Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, first Speaker of residual Andhra Pradesh Assembly, were performed at ‘Swargapuri’, a crematorium developed by him, on Wednesday afternoon. Thousands took part in the funeral procession which began from his residence.

Though the YSR Congress government offered to provide State honours for the last rites, the family members refused to accept it. Guntur District Collector Samuel visited Kodela’s residence and discussed providing State honours for the last journey. However, the family members refused saying that Kodela when he was alive was harassed by the government. The Collector had to return as the family would have a final say in such matters.

