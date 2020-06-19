Fan of Sushanth commits suicide in Visakhapatnam

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Visakhapatnam: A die-hard fan of Bollywood star Susanth Singh Rajput has committed suicide in the city.

Suman Kumari, working as a teacher in a private school in Sriharipuram, committed suicide three days back hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

Police who probed the case to find the reasons for the suicide, found in her mobile phone photos of the film hero and that she had also repeatedly watched the film hero’s videos after his suicide. She had gone into depression and followed him taking the extreme step.

