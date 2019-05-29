Fans go wild as Sania Mirza visits Hyderabad’s old city

By | Published: 5:36 pm

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza might have been off the court for quite a long time, but that hasn’t diminished her fan base a bit, especially in her home town.

Mirza, who has been on ‘maternity leave’ from the court after delivering her baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik, made her annual Ramzan visit to the old city here a day ago. The visit, during which she had a few Ramzan dishes from a prominent hotel, saw a big crowd gathering outside the hotel as word spread, and as she came out, there was a bigger roar.

Waving her hand and saying hi to the fans, the tennis star, who is expected to return to the court next year, later posted a video on Instagram, thanking her fans and the city for the love showered on her.

Garnering almost 3.5 lakh views, the video has been liked by the likes of celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, who had earlier this month posted a monochrome photograph of Mirza and her baby boy on his Instagram account.