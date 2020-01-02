Fantasy reflects real world, not escapism in The Witcher

By | Published: 4:08 pm

Writer-producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is not new to adaptations but The Witcher gave her a chance to explore an entirely new world, which she says despite its fantasy setting, deals with reality.It is for the first time Lauren dabbled into the genre after working on prestige drama projects such as The West Wing, Justice, Parenthood and, comic adaptations in The Umbrella Academy and The Defenders.

The showrunner said she instantly fell in love with the characters that Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski has created as they are closer to real people though they move through a world dominated by magic and monsters. “I was comfortable in the realm of adaptations but what I was surprised the most about fantasy is that it isn’t about escapism.

It’s about reflecting the real world, the one we’re all walking through. I fell in love with Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer. They’re all loners, they don’t feel like they fit in. That’s something I could relate to,” said Lauren. Set in a medieval world known as The Continent, “The Witcher” follows the story of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and princess Ciri (Freya Allan), whose destinies are tied together.

Lauren said she had read the first collection of short stories and decided to board the project to understand why it clicked with so many people, who have either read the books or know the characters through the popular video game series. “It will be fun for fans when they watch these episodes and see that we actually pull direct dialogues, visualisations and places or people from the book.

My copy of the books are all folded down and marked up. Because we continue to go back to the source material to try and make sure that even when we can’t do everything, we stay very close to the book.” The show has already received a second season order and is one of the most watched fantasy dramas on the streaming platform.