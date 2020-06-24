Fare for Haj pilgrimage to be refunded: Telangana Haj Committee

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee informed Haj pilgrims, who were selected for Haj 2020, that the money paid by them was being fully refunded as the Saudi Arabia had taken a decision not to allow outsiders for Haj pilgrimage this year in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohd Masiullah Khan, State Haj Committee Chairman, said the amount paid by the selected persons for Haj 2020 will be refunded within one month by the Haj Committee of India.

The passports collected by the State Haj Committee will be returned to the concerned applicants after receiving the same from the Haj Committee of India, Mumbai. Those from Hyderabad can personally come and collect it at the State Haj Committee office at Nampally.

In case of the selected applicants who had expired, their nominees can submit their bank details and copy of death certificate to Haj Committee of India on “[email protected]”. For further details call on 23298793.

