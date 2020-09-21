Farm Bills: TPCC to hold protests across Telangana on Sept 25

Addressing a press conference in the Parliament premises on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned the BJP government for selling away the interest of farmers to a few corporates

New Delhi: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the farmers’ Bills passed in Parliament would only benefit corporates like Adanis and Ambanis and not the farmers.

Addressing a press conference in the Parliament premises on Monday, Uttam Kumar Reddy strongly condemned the BJP government for selling away the interest of farmers to a few corporates. He announced that the Congress in collaboration with farmers’ organisations, would organise agitation across Telangana on September 25 against the anti-farmers’ policies of the a Narendra Modi government. He said massive protests would be held at all district headquarters and Assembly constituencies.

He said the BJP government got the bills passed in Lok Sabha based on its numerical strength in the House without taking into consideration the objections raised by Congress and other opposition parties. He said the Central government behaved in an undemocratic manner when it got the bills passed in Rajya Sabha.

The TPCC President said the bills have snatched away the protection granted to the farming community by the Constitution and now private institutions have been given license to exploit the farmers as per their will. He said there was no mention of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and no provision has been made to regulate contract farming.

He said while farmers of Telangana and other States were receiving Rs 1,815 per quintal of paddy, Bihar farmers were getting just Rs 1,300 per quintal.

