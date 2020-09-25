Farm Bills will hit marginal ryots hard: DCC chief

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Warangal: Demanding the Centre to withdraw farm Bills immediately, leaders and members of Left parties and Congress staged dharnas at several places in erstwhile Warangal district on Friday. The agitators alleged that the farm Bills — Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill — were detrimental to the interests of small and marginal farmers and expressed worry over the possible increase in farmer suicides.

While the CPI and other Left party leaders staged a protest at Warangal post office junction, the Congress staged a protest at its office at Ashoka Junction in Hanamkonda. Speaking on the occasion, DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy alleged that the farm Bills would deregulate the tight agricultural market mechanism and further reduce their price security net.

“The farm Bills open up floodgates to corporates who can directly procure from farmers without the interference of middlemen, but the small and marginal farmers would be at the receiving end,” he added. “Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the farm produce should be based on the Swaminathan Commission formula,” Rajender Reddy said.

Meanwhile, police detained the agitating Congress leaders and shifted them to local police station. Former MP Siricilla Rajaiah and others participated in the protest.

