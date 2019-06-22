Farm labourer dies of electrocution in Telangana

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Jangaon: A farm labourer died of electrocution after he tried to remove a livewire which had been snapped and fallen in the field where he was working at Teegaram village of Zaffergadh mandal in the district on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Kalakota Yellaiah (49).

According to police, thinking of the power was not supplying, Yellaiah tried to remove the livewire which was snapped off an uprooted poll due to strong winds and rain and fell on the ground. He died on the spot. He is survived by his wife Elisha, a daughter and two sons. Villagers alleged the negligence of the NPDCL staff in cutting the power supply though the livewire was dangerously lying on the ground. Police registered a case and are investigating.