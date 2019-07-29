Farm operations gain traction in Telangana

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Farmers across the State were a jubilant lot on Monday when they finally got down to serious business after the four-day wet spell since Friday covered the entire State. Agricultural operations, which had been dull since the beginning of the kharif season in June following the long dry spell, gained momentum with the farmlands presenting a picture of hectic activity.

With the State witnessing the best spell so far this monsoon season, farmers intensified agricultural operations across the State, which recorded an average rainfall of 7.57 cm in the last four days, bringing down deficit rainfall to 21 per cent on Monday, against 36 per cent on July 24.

According to agriculture department officials, till Thursday, only 27.44 lakh hectares, constituting 63 per cent of normal cultivation area of 43.34 lakh hectares, was under cultivation in the State. Although farm operations commenced last month, farmers in many areas were not inclined to sow crops due to scanty rainfall. However, the fresh spell of rains is expected to send the area under cultivation zooming closer to the normal figure. With the weatherman forecasting more rains in the next three to four days, the agriculture situation in the State can only get better, sources said.

Encouraging inflows

A quick survey by Telangana Today revealed that farmers in almost all the erstwhile districts were vigorously engaged in preparatory operations following the wet spell. Village tanks and projects were receiving good inflows and several streams and rivulets were in fact overflowing.

The rains have particularly gladdened cotton farmers since it has given a fresh lease of life to cotton sprouts, which were withering due to lack of rains in several districts, including erstwhile Nalgonda, where cultivation was taken up in less than 10 per cent of the total of 3,34,981 hectares of farmland. Paddy transplantation also has begun across the State. No crop damage has been reported so far, as heavy to very heavy rains occurred only at a few places, officials said.

Several parts of erstwhile Adilabad continued to register light to moderate rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, bringing life to streams and resulting in copious inflows into irrigation tanks and projects. Due to heavy downpours, irrigation tanks and projects received heavy inflows of rainwater. For instance, Kaddam Narayana Reddy project in Nirmal district saw inflows of 11,197 cusecs. The total water level reached 685 feet, against the installed capacity of 700 feet.

Groundwater levels

Groundwater levels too improved drastically increasing water levels in agricultural borewells. Some trees were uprooted on some stretches and with streams too overflowing, connectivity was hit in remote villages and tribal areas in several districts, including Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

In Bhadrachalam, water level in river Godavari was increasing steadily and touched 23.9 feet at 6 pm on Monday as the flood waters from its contributories flowing into it and due to incessant rainfall in its catchment area. The water level was expected to reach 30 feet by Tuesday.

Coal mining operations have been stopped in both Open Cast Project (OCP) and Underground (UG) mines operated by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Bhupalpally, Bellampalli, Mandamarri and Srirampur areas among others. This resulted in loss of crores of rupees to SCCL.

Though rain occurred at many places in the State, heavy rain was witnessed at isolated places in the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad and Jayashankar Bhupalpally. Venkatapuram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Pinapaka in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Bazarhathnoor in Adilabad district, received the State’s highest rainfall of 7 cm each in the last 24 hours.

More rains forecast

Light to moderate rains continue across the State, while heavy spells being experienced in a few areas. The weathermen predicted that monsoon rains could intensify further over next three days.

A cyclonic circulation now lies over north Odisha and adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand tilting southwestwards. The trough also runs from south Rajasthan to Odisha across Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards. The scientists at Indian Meteorological Department expect rainfall to increase further in the State over next two-three days. Hyderabad is also likely to receive moderate to heavy monsoon rains for another 24 to 48 hours.

“Under the influence of multiple systems, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at many places over the State,” said an IMD officer stationed at Hyderabad.

Reservoirs, tanks and streams in erstwhile Khammam have been receiving good inflows with continuous rainfall for the past one week.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .