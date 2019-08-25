Farm operations in Telangana in full swing

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Farmers have completed sowing operations in about 37.09 lakh hectare against the normal area of 43.34 lakh hectare for the ongoing Kharif season in the State. Officials are optimistic of reaching their targets in crop production as agricultural activities are on an upswing due to improved irrigation facilities and pro-agriculture measures initiated by the State government.

The agricultural activities have improved considerably with an increase in cultivation area from nearly 33.07 lakh hectare to 37.09 lakh hectare within a fortnight. Paddy cultivation increased drastically from just 4.85 lakh hectare to about 7.97 lakh hectare against normal area of 9.64 lakh hectare during the fortnight . In the last Kharif season in 2018, paddy cultivation was taken up in about 8.42 lakh hectares during the corresponding period.

Cotton cultivation has crossed the normal crop area of 17.24 lakh hectares with cultivation taken up in 17.6 lakh hectare which is an increase of 102 per cent as on Saturday. Sowing of rainfed crops such as jowar, bajra, maize, ragi, groundnut, sesamum, pulses crops, and soybean, are almost complete. “All these crops are in vegetative stage and except for a couple of places, there is no outbreak of any pest problems or diseases. Paddy transplantation is also nearing completion and tillering has commenced,” an Agriculture Department official told Telangana Today. He said the crop production was expected to reach the targets set for the current season.

At present, average rainfall received in Telangana State for the cumulative period of June 1 to August 23, has been recorded at 51.57 cm which is about five per cent less than normal average rainfall of 54.13 cm.

Of the total 37.09 lakh hectare under cultivation in the State, coarse grains including rice, jowar, bajra and other millets account for about 4.04 lakh hectare against season normal of 5.5 lakh hectare registering about 73 per cent coverage. Pulses are being cultivated in about 3.57 lakh hectare against normal area of 41.4 lakh hectare. Similarly oil seeds like groundnut, sesamum, sunflower and soyabean are being cultivated in about 2.09 lakh hectares of normal area of 2.77 lakh hectares.

