Farmer attempts suicide at Pebbair MRO office

By | Published: 12:28 am

Wanaparthy: A farmer, who was allegedly depressed over inaction on part of revenue officials in protecting his ancestral land from being grabbed by realtors, attempted suicide at Pebbair MRO office on Thursday. The suicide bid was foiled by the staff present there.

Anjaneyulu, a resident of Chelimilla village in Pebbair mandal, owns 1 acre and 26 guntas land on the outskirts of the village in survey number 208. The land is registered in his mother’s name. As the land located adjacent to the main road, some realtors eyed on the land and had already encroached it. Despite Anjaneyulu petitioned to the MRO’s office about the same asking the officials concerned to survey his land in order to protect, but no action was taken against the alleged encroachers. Instead, the realtors kept threatening the farmer after which he filed a police complaint at Pebbair police station. “Despite the repeated urges, Pebbair MRO Sujatha did not bother to take any action or initiative towards addressing my issue,” alleged the farmer. Three months ago, he also filed his grievance at the District Collectorate during Prajavani programme, but to no avail.

Anjaneyulu alleged that the MRO had been taking the side of the realtors. On Thursday, he went to the MRO’s office to enquire the MRO about the same. As he did not get any positive response from the official, Anjaneyulu doused himself with petrol and tried to set himself on fire. Fortunately, the revenue staff prevented him from self-immolation by pouring water on him.

