Farmer attempts to kill self at Nizamabad Collectorate

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Nizamabad: A farmer attempted to commit suicide in front of the Nizamabad District Collectorate here on Monday by torching himself after dousing himself with petrol in a protest against the police and revenue officials for being inactive regarding his repeated complaints about the encroachment of his land, which he has been cultivating for the past 30 years.

Ramulu, who belongs to Yanampalli village in Dichpally mandal of Nizamabad district, said he owned 2.30 acres of land in the same village and was cultivating it for three decades. He alleged that a local landlord had encroached his land and his complaints lodged with the police and revenue officials fell on their deaf ears.

A vexed Ramulu, who was accompanied by members of his family on Monday, arrived at the Collectorate and doused himself with petrol from a bottle which he brought along with him. Police personnel present at the building, alerted and snatched the bottle away from the farmer and prevented him from doing any harm to himself. The district officials later assured Ramulu of looking into his complaint and take appropriate action.

