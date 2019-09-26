Farmer bitten by snake while waiting in queue for urea in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Mahabubabad: Agaboina Chinnavenkanna, a farmer from AR Thanda in Gudur mandal, suffered a snake bite while standing in the queue to collect urea bags at the primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) complex in Gudur in the district on Thursday.

He was immediately rushed to the local community health centre (CHC) where he was treated with anti-venom shot and currently stated to be in stable condition.

According to the farmers, about 400 of them formed a queue at PACS complex since 3 am. Venkanna came to the complex along with five other farmers from his thanda to get the urea bags.

Around 4 am, he had reportedly rested his hand on the branch of a tree he was standing by and came into contact with the snake. He felt something bite his hand and pulled it away with the result that the snake too fell on to the ground. While Venkanna was taken to the hospital, the others in the queue beat the snake to death. Joint Collector David visited the hospital and instructed officials to shift Venkanna to the government hospital in Mahbubabad.

Venkanna said that he had been trying to get urea for the last five days and decided to go early to stay at the front of the line on Thursday.

