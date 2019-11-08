Farmer booked in Nirmal for abetting suicide

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Nirmal: A man was booked for abetting suicide of wife at Kummuthanda, a hamlet under Beernandi village in Khanapur mandal on Friday.

MLA A Rekha Naik visited the scene of the crime and consoled the kin of the victim. Khanapur Inspector Jayaram Naik said the accused Bhukya Balaram was a farmer and the deceased was his wife Bukya Laxmi (45).

Laxmi resorted to the drastic step unable to bear the alleged mental and physical harassment by Balaram. She consumed pesticide after being beaten up and told to commit suicide by her husband at her agriculture field in presence of their children. She breathed her last while being shifted to a hospital.

The farmer was having an extramarital affair with another woman and used to torture his wife at home, the inspector said.

Hailing from Yellapur village in Khanapur mandal, Laxmi was married to Balaram 20 years ago. The couple has two girls and a boy aged below 18. Based on a complaint filed by the parents of the woman, a case was registered against Balaram. Investigations were taken up.

