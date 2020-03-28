Farmer commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: A farm labourer, who was reportedly facing financial problems, hanged himself to death at Moinabad on Saturday. According to the police, R Srisailam (35) lived along with his family, including three children, at Ameerguda in Moinabad mandal.

On Saturday morning, he left his house saying he was going for some work. After some time, Srisailam made a call to his brother informing he was ending his life. The family members who came to know about this immediately tried to trace him and found him hanging to a tree near an agriculture field.

“The family informed us that Srisailam was facing financial problems and slipped into depression over it. He might have ended his life due to it,” said Janiah, Station House Officer Moinabad police station. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered by the police and investigation taken up.

