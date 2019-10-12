Farmer couple die after being struck by lightning in Achampet

By | Published: 12:29 am

Nagarkurnool: Even death couldn’t separate a middle-aged couple, who died after being struck by lightning while they were returning from their agricultural field on Friday evening. The incident happened Bommanapally village of Achampet mandal on Friday evening, when Kanakati Mallaiah and his wife Alivelu, both in their fifties, were returning home from their agricultural field after a hard day’s work. All of a sudden it started raining and lightning struck them. Both of them died on the spot.

