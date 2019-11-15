Farmer dies in honey bees’ attack in Bhongir

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A farmer busy in harvesting paddy in his fields was stung to death by a swarm of bees in Begumpet village of Rajapet mandal here on Friday.

The farmer Balijagidem Anjaiah (60) died while being rushed to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad in an ambulance, according to reports reaching here.

His wife and two sons were also injured in the bee attack that took the farmer’s family by surprise. The family members were busy harvesting paddy when bees from a near beehive on a tree attacked them.

The hapless family members ran to shelter as the swarm attacked them, but could not save Anjaiah. His wife Uppalamma and two sons Krishna and Naveen got injured while trying to save Anjaiah.

The three family members have been shifted to a hospital at Bhongir for the treatment to the stings they sustained. Their condition was said to be out of danger.

