Farmer dies of electrocution in Kamareddy

Published: 11:37 pm

Kamareddy: A farmer died due to electrocution at Antampally village of Kamareddy, while cutting grass for cattle. Chittedu Lingareddy (59), a resident of Antampally village Bhiknoor mandal, on Sunday, he went to his field to cut the grass for cattle. While cutting the grass, the sickle accidentally cut the power cable of a bore well motor pump, which was laid on the ground and came in contact with the metal sickle resulting in electrocution of the farmer.

Lingareddy died at the spot. Police registered a case after a complaint by his wife and sent the dead body to Kamareddy government hospital for postmortem.

