Farmer dies of electrocution in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Famer died due to electrocution while providing water to his farm at Kanjar village of Mopal mandal.

Adde Gangaram, a resident of Kanjar, on Sunday morning went to his farm to start bore well, while starting the bore well his hand touched a live electric wire and died at the spot.

As Gangaram didn’t reach home till afternoon, his family members arrived at the field and found his dead body. According to the information provided by Gangaram’s family members’ police has registered a case and conducted the enquiry along with electricity department staff and registered the case.

