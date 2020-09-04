Farmer dies of electrocution in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Nizamabad: Farmer died due to electrocution in an agriculture field while doing work at Pipri village of Armoor mandal.

Gangareddy (35) is a farmer and resident of Pipri village, on Friday he goes to his agriculture field to sprinkle manure, at the occasion he is not observed the live electric wire and electrocuted.

Nearby farmers observed him and immediately sent to him to the armoor town for treatment, while taking treatment Gangareddy died in hospital.

