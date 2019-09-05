Farmer dies of heart attack in Dubbak

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Hyderabad: Opposition BJP and Congress sought to politicise the death of a farmer at Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in Dubbak on Thursday, accusing the State government of “neglecting farmers and failing” to ensure adequate supply of fertilizers.

Chervapuram Yellaiah, a 69-year-old farmer of Atchumayaipally, came to the Dubbak PACS to purchase urea which was being unloaded from a lorry. Yellaiah collapsed and died of heart attack on the spot while the PACS staff were distributing urea to farmers who had gathered there. Inquiries revealed that Yellaiah, like other farmers, had been visiting the PACS for the past two days to inquire about urea availability and had returned to his village when told the stocks were yet to arrive.

In Hyderabad, however, the BJP and Congress sought to project the cause of death as exhaustion due to standing in queue for the past three days to buy urea. BJP’s chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said the farmer “was from the Chief Minister’s constituency and died of exhaustion while standing in the long queue to purchase urea, which currently is in short supply across Telangana districts”.

“The urea shortage is a result of mismanagement by the Agriculture Department,” he said, adding that the Centre had allocated 8.5 lakh tonnes of urea to the State against the minimum requirement of 6.5 lakh tonners for the season.

Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called the farmer’s death “a murder by the government” and demanded that the family of the deceased be paid Rs 20 lakh as ex-gratia by the State. He also demanded that the government take immediate steps to ensure free availability of urea in all districts.

