Farmer electrocuted in Medchal

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: A farmer was electrocuted while working in his agricultural field in Pudur village of Medchal mandal here on Saturday morning.

The victim, S Sai (20), had gone alone to the field and was working when he accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire. He suffered an electric shock and died. Workers in nearby fields noticed and rushed to him, but he had died by then.

Based on a complaint from Sai’s father S Laxman, also a farmer, the Medchal police booked a case and are investigating. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after autopsy later in the day.

