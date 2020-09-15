Farmer electrocuted in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Nizamabad: Pedda Gangadhar (30), a farmer of Pothnoor village was electrocuted in a paddy field at Pothnoor village of Nizamabad district on Tuesday morning, police said. Gangadhar had gone to his paddy fields and failed to notice the electric wire and stepped on it. He died at the spot. His relatives and villagers alleged that another farmer was responsible for his death as he left a live wire on the bund leading to the electrocution. They staged a protest at the house of farmer at Pedda Valgot village and demanded compensation to his family members. Dharpally SI Rajashekhar and CI Prasad reached the spot and pacified the villagers.

