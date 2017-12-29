Farmer electrocuted, relatives stage protest in Siddipet

By | Published: 12:42 am

Siddipet: A farmer was electrocuted while trying to resolve a technical problem at Hasan Meenpur village of Dubbak mandal. The deceased was identified as J Praveen (35).

Praveen climbed on an electrical pole to resolve an issue on Thursday, but he died on the spot after being electrocuted. Villagers and relatives of Praveen took the body to Electricity office in Sididpet and staged a protest.

They said the Electricity Department was responsible for his death. A case was registered and the investigation is on.