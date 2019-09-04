Farmer ends life after being abused by trio in Chevella

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old farmer ended his life allegedly after being abused by some persons at his village in Chevella.

According to the police, V Sridhar was on his way home on August 31 when three persons — Venkat Chary, Mohsin and Moin — argued with him over some issue and abused him.

“Depressed over it, Sridhar went to his house and consumed a poisonous substance. He was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday night,” Chevella Sub-inspector Hanumath Reddy said.

A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered against Moin, Mohsin and Venkat Chary and investigation is on.

