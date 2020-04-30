Farmer falls into open well and dies, trying to save himself from bee attack

By | Published: 4:20 pm 4:48 pm

Wanaparthy: In a tragic incident, a farmer who had taken a mango garden on lease drowned in an open well while trying to escape an attack from a swarm of bees.

The incident happened in Thatipamula village of Srirangapur mandal on Wednesday morning, when Tenugu Chinna Narsimhulu (45), a resident of Pebbair town, was harvesting mangoes in the mango garden owned by one Tirupathi Reddy. Narsimhulu, along with other farm labourers were harvesting the fruits, when a swarm of bees attacked them and everybody started running helter-skelter. As Narsimhulu was being stung by many bees, he ran and to save himself from the bees, jumped into an open well inside the garden. Narsimhulu died after drowning in the open well.

According to fellow workers, he was probably exhausted after running while being stung by the bees and couldn’t probably breathe properly after jumping inside the well. His body was shifted to Wanaparthy Government Hospital for post-mortem. Narsimhulu is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .