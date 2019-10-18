Farmer held in Hyderabad for harassing wife on Facebook

By | Published: 10:08 pm

Hyderabad: A man who harassed his wife on social media after a dispute between them was arrested by the Rachakonda Cybercrime police here on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as D Lingam (27), a farmer from Ravirala. According to the police, Lingam had a fight with his wife three months ago and was seeking revenge.

He created a fake profile of his wife with a picture on Facebook and sent friend requests to random persons. He also sent some abusive messages and vulgar pictures to her and her family members.

Based on a complaint from his wife, the Cybercrime police booked a case and arrested Lingam.

