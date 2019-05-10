Farmer in Nirmal puts up flex declaring support for TRS

By | Published: 12:06 am

Nirmal: The innovative welfare schemes of the TRS government continue to win appreciation from people from all sections of society. During elections to Assembly, some villages had announced that they would elect nominees of the pink party. The similar trend is again in polls to parishad territorial constituencies as well.

Dayakar, a farmer of Jouli village in Sarangapur mandal, put out a flex on one of the walls of his house, declaring that all votes of his family would be cast to the TRS. Besides explaining the reason behind his decision, he also detailed the schemes introduced by the government. His move has now become the talk of the town. He appealed to leaders of other parties not to visit his home, seeking votes.

“Our family, consisting of 11 votes, availed benefits of both Rythu Bandhu and Aasara Pensions. All the votes will be cast to the TRS. Therefore, other parties are requested not to come to our home for votes,” the poster erected by Dayakar read. The resolution of the farmer drew the attention of many. Meanwhile, the poster went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp. Many shared those pictures lauding Dayakar.

