Farmer is king under TRS rule: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Published: 3:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Farmers Coordination Committee Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Friday said the farmer is the king in Telangana under TRS rule.

“Farmer’s welfare is the aim of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He wants to keep the farmer on a high pedestal. In a State where 60 per cent of the population depends on agriculture, the coordination committee will work to unite farmers into a cohesive and progressive force,” Rajeshwar Reddy, who took charge as the FCC chairman, said.

He said that other States were keen on replicating the initiatives of the TRS goverment which had implemented schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Ryhtu Bima, among others, for the farmers. He also pointed out how a mega project such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was completed in record time under Chandrashekhar Rao’s rule.

In a formal function, the new chairman took charge in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and G Jagadish Reddy, and former Minister Nayani Narsimha Reddy. Several legislators and Members of Parliament also congratulated Rajeshwar Reddy on his new assignment.

