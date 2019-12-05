Farmer killed by crocodile on banks of Krishna

By | Published: 1:01 am

Narayanpet: A farmer is believed to have been killed by a crocodile on the banks of Krishna River in Mandipally village of Maganoor mandal on Wednesday evening.

According to Maganoor ASI Sanjeevaiah, the police received a call on 100 number from the vice-sarpanch of the village, saying Pedda Buggappa was killed by a crocodile. Police personnel were dispatched to the spot and further information is awaited.

Sanjeevaiah told Telangana Today that farmers spend the day in fields along the riverbank and return to the village by evening. But, Buggappa had not returned home on Wednesday evening. On searching for him, the villagers found his body on the riverbank. It is not known yet if he died in the field or went into the river with his cattle.

Narayanpet in-charge DFO Gangi Reddy said the Forest Range Officer and other personnel were dispatched to the scene and would inquire into the incident. He said the Forest Department rescues crocodiles if they enter agriculture fields.

But, in this incident, it is yet to be known where the attack took place. He said based on the investigation and if the post-mortem proves that Buggappa was killed by a crocodile, there is a provision to provide some relief to his family from the wildlife fund.

