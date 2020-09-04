Farmer suicides in Telangana on the wane

State registers 491 deaths by suicide in the farming sector

Published: 12:05 am 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: Deaths by suicide of farmers have registered a considerable dip in Telangana in 2019, compared to 2018, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report for 2019. The figure came down from 900 in 2018 to 491 in 2019.

According to the data in the section, ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India-2019’ published by the NCRB, Telangana registered 491 deaths by suicide of persons engaged in the farming sector, specifically farmers or cultivators. This included 57 women dying by suicide as well.

This is against the 900 deaths by suicide by farmers/cultivators, including 107 women reported in 2018, while in 2017, there were 846 deaths by suicide, including 117 women.

In 2019, apart from 491 farmers/cultivators, eight agricultural labourers also died by suicide in Telangana, which stood in the fourth place in the country with regard to number of suicides by farmers, the NCRB report said.

According to the report, Maharashtra was in the first place registering highest number of 2,680 deaths by suicide followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh in second and third places with 1,331 and 628 respectively. Across the country, 5,945 farmers died by suicide last year, the report said.

It said a ‘farmer/cultivator’ were those whose profession is farming and include those who cultivate on their own land as well as those who cultivate on leased land/other’s land with or without the assistance of agricultural labourers. At the same time, the NCRB stated in the report, the data depicted only the profession of persons, who have died by suicide and had no linkage whatsoever regarding the cause of suicide.

A total of 10,281 persons involved in the farming sector (consisting of 5,957 farmers/cultivators and 4,324 agricultural labourers) died by suicide during 2019, accounting for 7.4 per cent of the total deaths by suicide (1,39,123) in the country. Out of the 4,324 deaths by suicide by agricultural labourers in 2019, 3,749 were males and 575 were women, the report added.

