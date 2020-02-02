Farmers and agriculture back in focus

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The Budget focuses on increasing rural incomes with stress on agriculture, fisheries and dairy segments. There is also emphasis on ease of doing business. With dividend distribution tax removed, it leaves more cash in the hands of corporates. This will aid in more investments in the sector, said D Raju, CII Telangana President.

The government on Saturday proposed 11 per cent increase in the farm credit target to 15 lakh crore for 2020-21 and announced special rail and flight services for the transportation of farm produce as its seeks to double farmers’ income by 2022.

The government also proposed promoting ‘one product one district’ for better marketing and export of horticulture crops. It also called on states for early implementation of three key central model laws on land leasing, agriculture produce and livestock marketing and contract farming.

She further said that prosperity of farmers can be ensured by making farming competitive. “For this, farm markets need to be liberalised. Distortions in farm and livestock markets need to be removed.”

Purchase of farm produce, logistics and agri-services need copious investments. Substantial support and hand-holding of farm-based activities

The Finance Minister said farmers desire integrated solutions covering storage, financing, processing and marketing. There would be refrigerated coaches in Express and Freight trains as well.

The government is providing 2 per cent interest subsidy to ensure farmers get short-term farm loan of up to Rs 3 lakh at an effective rate of 7 per cent per annum. The financing on Negotiable Warehousing Receipts (e-NWR) has crossed more than Rs 6,000 crore. This will be integrated with electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM), she added.

To further expand storage and warehousing facilities, the Finance Minister proposed creating warehousing, in line with Warehouse Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) norms.

The government also proposed to put in place a framework for development, management and conservation of marine fishery resources.

It also said it would aid 20 lakh farmers for setting up stand-alone solar pumps and also help another 15 lakh farmers solarise their grid-connected pump sets.

Anil Epur, CII Past Chairman, said agriculture and irrigation are put in focus again. This is a great opportunity to up the production.

Since agriculture is a State subject, the Centre can give guidelines to the respective States on agri issues. Warehouse facilities, cold storages, fish production, management of water bodies and horticulture crops are focus areas. The farmers can also use the warehouse receipts to raise loans. Farmers are asked to take up integrated farming or mixed cropping instead of cultivating single crop.

GV Subba Rao, Vice President, Coromandel International, said about 100-drought prone districts too will be covered to improve the facilities. There is emphasis on judicious use of fertilisers by including organic manure.

