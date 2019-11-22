Farmers call off strike after assurance in Jangaon

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Jangaon: Alleging that revenue officials issued pattas to encroachers, two farmers of Gudikunta thanda in Palakurthy mandal of the district began an indefinite hunger strike in front of Tahsildar’s office at Palakurthy on Friday.

Dharavath Chandu and Dharavath Venkanna claimed they had purchased 13-acre land in survey numbers 407,408, 409, 419, 420, 421 under Munchuppula Gudikunta in 2009 and had been in possession of the land since then. However, five persons joined hands with the revenue officials and got the land registered in their names illegally. They were also issued passbooks related to the land.

The farmers complained that they had appealed to the officials of all ranks with requests to give their land back. “Despite our requests, no help has been extended. We have decided to sit on indefinite hunger strike. We do not have any other livelihood other than agriculture,” they added.

They called off the strike after Palakurthy Tahsildar Vijaya Bhaskar responded to the farmers and assured them that he would look into the matter and try to resolve the issue within five days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.