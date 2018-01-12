Farmers cultivating marijuana to make up for losses

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The arrest of 33-year-old realtor K Gnaneswar Goud for cultivating a marijuana plant on the terrace of his penthouse at Hafeezpet was not an isolated one.

The Police and the Prohibition and Excise Departments are regularly getting tip-offs about cultivation of Marijuana plants in the city and its suburbs in houses and agricultural lands. As and when they get information, officials from the two departments were raiding the premises and destroying these plants after arresting those involved, an official said.

He said similar cases were reported at Uppal, Ghatkesar, Golconda and Ranga Reddy district among other areas. The city police nabbed a BA psychology graduate Syed Shahed Hussain in January 2017 for growing and selling marijuana in his rented portion in Golconda.

In Ranga Reddy district, four farmers who sustained losses from their regular crop tried to make up for those losses by growing and selling marijuana plants at Bantwaram village in Vikarabad.

But after the excise personnel caught the quartet, the cultivation was stopped completely. Forty-one marijuana plants and dried material weighing 20 kg was seized from the arrested farmers at that time. Excise officials have now stepped up surveillance and patrolling the area to prevent farmers from growing marijuana, another official said.

The department was creating awareness to farmers about the stringent action to be taken against those who cultivate marijuana under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Swift action taken by the police and excise officials helped control marijuana cultivation in Narayankhed town in Sangareddy district. Officials said some farmers shifted from the regular farming to marijuana cultivation because of the rising demand from Pune in Maharashtra.

The personnel in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates, along with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), are cracking the whip on smuggling of the contraband from agency areas in Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad and other metros.

Serilingampally Excise Inspector B Gandhi Naik said they raided the house of realtor Gnaneswar Goud following specific information about marijuana cultivation.