Farmers facing hardships, BJP tells Governor

By | Published: 9:45 pm 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: A delegation of senior BJP leader led by the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum on alleged hardships faced by farmers in the State.

They urged the government to provide transport to farmers to bring their produce to the procurement centres. “Compensation should be paid to farmers who lost their crops to untimely rains,” they said and demanded ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who died due to lightning strikes.

“At the ground level, there is utter confusion and lack of coordination among various wings of the government. There are hardly any facilities at the IKP centres and cooperative crop purchase centres,” the BJP alleged. Farmers are also facing problems due to insufficient weighing machines and they have no proper storage facilities all the while facing severe shortage of gunny bags, they alleged.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .