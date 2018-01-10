Farmers favour bank payment: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 1:37 am

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Power and SC Development Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said farmers in the State will emerge as the richest cultivators in the country, thanks to the initiatives of the Telangana government.

After interacting with farmers at Gajula Malkapuram village of Penphad mandal in Suryapet district, Reddy said they were happy about the 24×7 power supply. Also, most farmers asked the government to pay them the amount of investment support scheme through banks.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will turn agriculture as a profitable occupation, and Telangana will become a role model for other State. The face of agriculture sector will change from the coming Kharif season. The Chief Minister wants every farmer to earn at least Rs 50,000 per acre. He is working with a mission to turn the saying ‘farmer is king’ into reality,” he said. Hence, efforts were on to achieve the goal by ensuing MSP to the crops and irrigation facility to the agriculture, he said. Nalgonda Collector Gaurav Uppal explained the scheme to the farmers and sought their opinion.