Farmers need not worry, assures Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Published: 9:23 pm

Khammam: The State government has made all required arrangements for procurement of entire maize produced in yasangi season, asserted Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has accorded great priority to the welfare of farmers. There would not be any delay in maize procurement and hence farmers need not worry over selling of the produce.

The minister inaugurated maize procurement centres at different places in Chintakani, Konijerla, and Raghunathapalem mandals in the district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion he informed that nearly 432 maize procurement centres have been set across Khammam district.

Due to coronavirus pandemic there has been some trouble in the process of procurement yet the government has decided to procure the farm produce at village level under the aegis of PACS, IKP, civil supplies and Markfed offering MSP.

In the past, there used to be only 96 centres now the number reached 432 as this year the district witnessed bumper yield of paddy and maize. The farmers should not panic and maintain social distancing while selling the produce at procurement centres, Ajay Kumar said.

Unlike other State governments, Telangana government has come up with several pro-farmer measures like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bhima. For 24-hour free supply, the government has to meet the subsidy cost Rs 7000 crore for the well-being of farmers, he noted.

Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLC B Lakshminarayana, TS Seeds Development Corporation K Koteswar Rao, DCC Bank Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushanam, Farmers Coordination Committee district president N Venkateswar Rao and others were also present.

