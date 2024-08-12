Farmers oppose proposed Pharma hub in Sanagreddy

The villagers said that the government was preparing to acquire fertile lands on which they were earning livelihood by cultivating different crops.

Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao is examing a field proposed to acquire for pharma hub in Nyalkal mandal of Sangareddy district on Monday

Sangareddy: The farmers of Dappur, Vaddy and Malgi in Nyalkal mandal have opposed the proposed Pharma hub near the villagers.

The government was preparing to acquire about 2,000 acres around these villages soon.

The BRS leaders led by Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao and district Marketing and Cooperative Society (DCMS) chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar extended their solidarity for farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Manik Rao said that it would cause a huge injustice to farmers in these parts of the district since they would lose their livelihood.

The MLA said that the officials have threatened the farmers with serious consequences when these farmers raised their voices against the land acquisition.

He assured to standby the farmers and vowed to take up the issue with the government.

Rao presented a representation to RDO Raju in this regard.

Party leaders Ravindar, Narasimha reddy, Tattu Narayana, Ravi Kumar, Maruthi, Narsimha GOud, Srikanth Reddy, Shivaraj, and others were present.