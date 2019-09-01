Farmers queue up for Urea in Nalgonda

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Nalgonda: Sudden increase in area of cultivation of Kharif season led to high demand for Urea forcing farmers to queue up at shops.

The officials of Agricultural department attributed the situation to multiple factors and exuded confidence to address the problem in one or two-days. They were also expecting that the area of cultivation would increase 20 percent more than the normal area due to favorable climatic conditions and irrigation facility.

The officials estimated that 76,000 metric tons of Urea would require for Kharif season and sent the proposals to the State government. About 47,000 metric tons of Urea should have arrived district by August, but only 39,000 metric tons was reached district. In addition to this, 13,000 metric tons buffer stock of Urea was available with Markfed and 600 metric tons stock was available with the private dealers.

As area of cultivation of suddenly increased by 30 percent in the month of August, the officials sent proposal to government for additional 15,000 metric tons of Urea.

By second week of July, the area of cultivation was just six percent of normal area of 3,35,055 hectares of kharif season. As on August 30, the area of cultivation has reached 3,22,112 hectares, which was 96 percent of normal area. No cultivation was taken under left canal ayacut of Nagarjuna Sagar Project(NSP) by second week of July. But with the release of water to left canal after NSP received huge inflow, the farmers took up cultivation in ayacut areas of Anumula, Nidmanoor, Tripuraram, Vemulapally, Miryalaguda, Damaracharla an Adavidevuapally mandals in the district.

Among cultivation area, 30,758 hectors under irrigation projects and canals, 2384 hectors under village tanks, 33294 hectors under tube wells and dug wells.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Additional District Agriculture Officer Hussein Babu said that the farmers took up cultivation in large extent of area after the second week of July due to good rains and water release to the canals leading to sudden spurt in demand for Urea. Private dealers also not maintained heavy stocks due to adverse weather conditions until second week of July. When farmers made queue at the shops for Urea, rumours were spread that there was shortage of Urea in the district, which was not actually true. The farmers started purchasing Urea packets more for future needs with misconception that they may not get Urea in the market easily. These factors have created illusion of shortage of Urea in the district. Actually, sufficient stocks of Urea were available in the district and buffer stocks were also kept at 25 cooperative societies.

He informed that it was expecting that cultivation of area would 20 percent more than the normal area under ayacut of left canal of NSP as tail end area would also get irrigation facility due to maximum level water storage in the project.

