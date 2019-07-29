Farmers rejoice at good rains in erstwhile Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:10 am

Karimnagar: Farmers are a happy lot in erstwhile Karimnagar district following continuous rainfall in the last few days, ending the long dry spell.

It is going to be a big boost to cotton crop which was on the verge of withering. Though paddy farmers are still wait for rains by forming seedlings, cotton farmers had already sowed crop in the beginning of Kharif season.

Cotton was cultivated in 1,07,467 acres as against the normal areas of 1,27,420 acres. Whereas paddy was sowed in only 40,490 acres as against 1,02,795 acres. As against normal area of 32,710 acres, maize was cultivated in 28,277 acres.

So far in this monsoon season, deficit rainfall has been recorded in Karimnagar district. There have only been five rain days in June and 13 in July.

72.7 mm rainfall was recorded in June as against the normal rainfall 124.5 mm. However, excess rainfall was recorded in July wherein 259.5 mm rain was received as against the normal rainfall of 246.3.

Deficit rainfall is recorded in Ramadugu, Choppadandi, Karimangar, Manakondur and Thimmapur mandal.

