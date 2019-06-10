Farmers stage dharna at Nalgonda Collectorate

By | Published: 5:59 pm

Nalgonda: Farmers from Peddavura, Battugudem, Garne Kunta, Thungathurthy and Nayanivani kunta villages on staged dharna in front of the District Collectorate here on Monday as they failed to get money from a private trader, who purchased their paddy promising to pay within a fortnight.

Some 60 farmers participated in the dharna by raising slogans demanding stringent action against the private trader Monnanoor Kiran who defaulted on payment for the Yasangi paddy stocks he lifted from them.

Speaking on the occasion, a farmer Ramulu said the trader who owned the Sri Balaji Fertilizers Shop based at Peddavura purchased paddy from a number of farmers but he did not pay the money owed to them on time. Now his shop is under lock and his mobile phone has been switched off.

The farmers claim that they were forced to sell paddy to private trader due to closure of IKP Paddy Procurement Centre at Peddavoora.

The farmers lodged a complaint with Peddavoora police station in May 16 and police took him into custody on May 18. In the presence of local Circle Inspector and Sun-Inspector, Kiran has assured them that the money due to them will be paid within 15 days. When the farmers approached Police officials of Peddavoora three-days back.

They requested the District Collector to intervene into the matter and do justice to the farmers.

