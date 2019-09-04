Farmers stage dharna for urea in Jagitial

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Jagitial: Farmers from various villages of Jagitial mandal staged a protest in front of of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society, Jagitial, on Wednesday demanding supply of Urea for the standing crops.

The ryots gathered at Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) in the town and staged a protest demonstration placing Aadhar cards in a row.

The farmers blamed the agriculture officials for not providing sufficient supply of the fertiliser though the standing crops were in withered state. “We had taken up paddy cultivation with the hope that the agriculture department would supply the sufficient Urea for the crop,” the protesting farmers said. However, officials washed their hands off after giving only one or two bags of Urea instead needs 20 bags to a farmer, they alleged.

Meanwhile, District Collector Dr A Sharath held a review meeting with agriculture officials on the supply of Urea. Speaking on the occasion, he informed that so far, 16,000 metric tons of Urea had been distributed to farmers in the district. Nearly 70 percent of the fertiliser had reached the district and the total quantity has been distributed to the farmers, he said.

On Wednesday, 3,000 metric tons of Urea was distributed through PACS and district cooperative marketing societies, said the Collector who oversaw the distribution of Urea at the distribution centers in the town.

Asking the farmers not to believe the rumours of shortage, he assured that sufficient Urea will be supplied to all farmers without any deficit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter