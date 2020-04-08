Farmers suffered huge loss in sudden rains: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday said that due to the sudden rains and hailstorm, paddy and mango farmers across the State had suffered heavy losses due to damaged crops at a time when they were ready for harvesting.

He assured that the State government would determine how many farmers were covered under crop insurance scheme, stating that it would represent to the Centre regarding compensating those not covered under insurance, by utilizing the National Disaster Relief Fund to shore-up those farmers who lost their crops.

Niranjan Reddy was speaking after inspecting the crop damage in Jangamaipally, Balijapally, Solipur, Ghanpur, Allamaipally and Tirumalapur villages of Wanaparthy Assembly constituency and took stock of the extent of crop damage due to heavy winds coupled with hail storms which lashed several parts of Palamuru region on Tuesday evening.

He said that District Collectors across the State were directed to report details of the extent of crop damage due to sudden rains and hail storms this week. He said that unseasonal rains in the month of April has been a weather pattern which has been observed and therefore steps needed to be taken to educate the farmers to perform sowing a little early, so that by March they could harvest their crops, to avoid such losses.

Pointing out that due to irrigation facilities extended to many areas across Telangana, he felt that there was no shortage of water and therefore cropping pattern had also changed as farmers were moving from rainfed farming to irrigation-based farming. He said that the agriculture department needed to be more aggressive in responding to these changes in cropping pattern and needed to constantly educate and encourage farmers on adapting to sudden and adverse weather conditions.

He has assured that the State government would take all steps needed to come to the rescue of farmers who have lost their crops due to hail storms.

