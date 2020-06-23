Farmer’s suicide in Peddapalli: Disciplinary action on Tahsildar, VRO, VRA

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Peddapalli: District administration on Tuesday initiated disciplinary action against Tahsildar, Village Revenue Officer and Village Revenue Assistant of Srirampur mandal, after they were found responsible for the suicide of a farmer, Mandal Raji Reddy.

While Tahsildar K Venugopal has been transferred to collectorate office, VRO B Gurumurthi and VRA C Swamy were placed under suspension. District Collector Sikta Patnaik issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

A native of Reddipalli of Veenavanka mandal, Raji Reddy committed suicide in front of Srirampur Tahsildar office by consuming pesticides on June 20, in protest against the alleged indifferent attitude of the officials.

He owned 1.22 guntas land in survey no. 694 in Srirampur mandal headquarters. The name of his father was printed wrongly in the pattadar passbook. On February 19, 2019, Raji Reddy approached officials and applied for correction in land records.

Despite his visit to the office on number of occasions, officials did not take action. Disappointed by this, Raji Reddy took the extreme step.

Collector order for enquiry into the incident and initiated disciplinary action based on enquiry report on Tuesday.

