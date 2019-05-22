Farmers told to grow green manure crops in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 1:08 am

Nagarkurnool: Scientists at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Palem, gave valuable suggestions to farmers of Chennapuraopally village on integrated pest management practices and other aspects to reduce the cost and increase yield at a Pre-Kharif awareness programme held here on Wednesday.

Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Palem, Programme Coordinator, M Jagan Mohan Reddy and his team of scientists, advised the farmers to cultivate green manure crops such as sunhemp at the very onset of monsoon and then incorporate the plants into the soil using rotovator, so that it would increase nitrogen content of the soil and make it more fertile.

The scientists said using paddy transplanters would reduce labour cost, alternative wetting and drying of the field would not only reduce the use of water, but would also icrease the paddy yield. They suggested the farmers to leave a gap of 20 cm after every 2-m stretch of crop, so that the crop would get enough sunlight and aeration, which not only reduces the risk of BPH infestation, but would also allow the farmers to enter the field to apply manure and pesticides easily in later stages of cultivation.

Laying traps at various locations, cutting-off the tips of saplings at the time of transplanting paddy from nursery to field and then dipping the saplings in chlorpyriphos before transplanting them would save the crop from being infested by stem borer and leaf folder, as these pests tend to lay eggs at the tip of paddy plants.

The scientists cautioned the farmers against using nitrogen and phosphorous several times and suggested that they should use it twice, once at the time of transplantation and again during the Panicle initiation stage.

The scientists also advised mango growers not to use calcium carbide to ripen mangoes and instead choose ethylene gas, which would help in ripening the mangoes within three to four days and was not harmful to the health of consumers.

They told mango growers to grow stylo grass in their mango gardens at the onset of monsoon, so that the soil in their gardens would remain fertile and the grass could also be used as fodder for farm animals.

