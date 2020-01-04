Farmers urged to embrace tech for better produce in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Nagarkurnool: Farmers would be able to choose the right seed, inter-change crops, conduct soil health tests and have proper awareness on the use of insecticides and pesticides only if scientific and technological education reach the remotest of villages, said Dr M Padmaiah, retired principal scientist, Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research.

He was speaking at a function organised to distribute agricultural implements and inputs to Dalit farmers from Madhavanipally village under the SC sub-plan.

Addressing the farmers, he said the SC sub-plan was introduced to ensure that agricultural technological advancements reached the farmers and benefit them by changing the way they do farming. Hence, the implements were being given to Dalit farmers to assist them in farming. He urged the farmers to make use of the implements to make farming easy for themselves.

Two power weeders, 8 power sprayers, 85 hoes (for weeding) and other need-based inputs were distributed to the farmers.

The scheme was part of the SC sub-plan, which was given as a project to the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and was implemented in Madhavanipally by Vikasith Rythu Sankshema Sanstha. The ICAR team also visited a castor field in Jangamreddipally village and gave a demonstration to farmers on need-based-inputs.

